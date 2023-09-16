When the Minnesota Twins (78-70) play the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 16 at 7:10 PM ET, Willi Castro will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The favored Twins have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +180. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (3-7, 5.65 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 59 (60.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have won in 32, or 32.3%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

