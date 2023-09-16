Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and projected starter Touki Toussaint on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog White Sox have +180 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 3-4 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 146 games with a total.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-44 27-48 23-31 33-60 42-68 14-23

