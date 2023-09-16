Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) against the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.3%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won three of seven games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (605 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

