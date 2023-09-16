Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) against the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
  • The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.3%) in those games.
  • This year, Chicago has won three of seven games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Averaging 4.1 runs per game (605 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 12 Royals W 6-2 Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
September 12 Royals L 11-10 Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
September 13 Royals L 7-1 Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
September 14 Twins L 10-2 José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
September 15 Twins L 10-2 Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
September 16 Twins - Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
September 17 Twins - Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
September 18 @ Nationals - Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
September 19 @ Nationals - José Ureña vs TBA
September 20 @ Nationals - Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
September 22 @ Red Sox - Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale

