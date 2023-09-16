White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) against the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.3%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won three of seven games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (605 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 12
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
