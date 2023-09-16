The Idaho State Bengals (0-2) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-2) play at Holt Arena on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks seventh-worst in the FCS (57 points allowed per game), Idaho State has put up better results on offense, ranking 42nd in the FCS by totaling 28 points per game. Northern Iowa is posting 318.5 total yards per game on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 320 total yards per contest (41st-ranked).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Idaho State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Idaho State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Idaho State 318.5 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.5 (40th) 320 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (101st) 76 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (111th) 242.5 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316 (5th) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (122nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has 476 passing yards, or 238 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with five interceptions.

Tye Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 125 yards, or 62.5 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with five catches for 37 yards.

Harrison Bey-Buie has collected 41 yards (on 16 attempts).

Sam Schnee has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 131 (65.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Sergio Morancy has caught six passes and compiled 120 receiving yards (60 per game).

Logan Wolf's seven catches (on five targets) have netted him 100 yards (50 ypg).

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has thrown for 349 yards (174.5 ypg) to lead Idaho State, completing 53.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Keoua Kauhi has 38 rushing yards on nine carries.

Soujah Gasu has racked up 30 yards on six carries.

Christian Fredrickson has hauled in 13 catches for 179 yards (89.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chedon James has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 114 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has hauled in eight receptions for 77 yards, an average of 38.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho State or Northern Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.