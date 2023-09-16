Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the Northern Iowa Panthers and Idaho State Bengals match up at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Panthers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northern Iowa vs. Idaho State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-27.4) 53.2 Northern Iowa 40, Idaho State 13

Week 3 MVFC Predictions

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.

A total of nine of Panthers games last year went over the point total.

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Bengals games.

Panthers vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 28 57 -- -- 28 57 Northern Iowa 13 32 17 34 9 30

