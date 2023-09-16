In the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hawkeyes to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-28.5) Over (42.5) Iowa 38, Western Michigan 7

Week 3 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 99.0% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have one win against the spread this year.

The over/under in this game is 42.5 points, 3.0 higher than the average total in Iowa games this season.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 5.3%.

The Broncos are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos' two games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Western Michigan games this season have averaged an over/under of 57.5 points, 15.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hawkeyes vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 22.0 13.5 24.0 14.0 20.0 13.0 Western Michigan 21.0 32.5 35.0 17.0 7.0 48.0

