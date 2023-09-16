The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Iowa has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.