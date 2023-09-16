The Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) visit the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Iowa has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking ninth-worst with 259.5 yards per game. The defense is ranked 45th in the FBS (309.5 yards allowed per game). This season has been ugly for Western Michigan on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up only 21.0 points per contest (23rd-worst) and allowing 32.5 points per game (25th-worst).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on BTN, keep reading.

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Iowa Western Michigan 259.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (73rd) 309.5 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (83rd) 100.0 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (24th) 159.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (101st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 314 yards passing for Iowa, completing 55.8% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 91 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Jaziun Patterson has racked up 84 yards on 15 attempts, scoring one time.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 catches for 131 yards (65.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Seth Anderson has hauled in three passes while averaging 27.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Erick All's six grabs have yielded 47 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has compiled 280 yards (140.0 per game) while completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 281 yards, or 140.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has piled up 84 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack has totaled eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 121 (60.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times.

Austin Hence has totaled 68 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Malique Dieudonne's seven targets have resulted in six catches for 58 yards.

