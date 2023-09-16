The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will look to upset the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Iowa State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Iowa State vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Iowa State has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Ohio has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

