The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) go on the road to square off against the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Iowa State's defense ranks 31st with 14.5 points allowed per game, the Cyclones have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 24th-worst (21.5 points per game). Ohio ranks 18th-worst in points per game on offense (19), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking 24th-best in points surrendered per game (13.3).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Iowa State vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Iowa State Ohio 270 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.7 (22nd) 257 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (65th) 110.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (73rd) 159.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (102nd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (131st) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (13th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 316 yards passing for Iowa State, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 108 yards on the ground.

This season, Abu Sama III has carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards (32 per game).

Jayden Higgins has hauled in nine catches for 110 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Benjamin Brahmer has caught three passes for 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaylin Noel has been the target of 18 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 56 yards, an average of 28 yards per contest.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 278 yards on 66.7% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Sieh Bangura has rushed for 217 yards on 51 carries so far this year.

O'Shaan Allison has collected 134 yards (on 41 attempts) with one touchdown.

Ty Walton has collected 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 127 (42.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has 14 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 125 yards (41.7 yards per game) this year.

Miles Cross has racked up 87 reciving yards (29 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

