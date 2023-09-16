Iowa State vs. Ohio: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The game has a 42.5-point over/under.
Iowa State ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (21.5 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 30th with 14.5 points allowed per contest. While Ohio's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 18th-worst with 19 points per game, its defense ranks 25th-best with only 13.3 points surrendered per contest.
Iowa State vs. Ohio Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Iowa State
|-3
|-110
|-110
|42.5
|-110
|-110
|-155
|+130
Iowa State Betting Records & Stats
Iowa State Stats Leaders
- Hunter Dekkers passed for 3,044 yards (253.7 per game), completing 66.1% of his throws, with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 12 games last year.
- On the ground, Dekkers scored two touchdowns and picked up 73 yards.
- Xavier Hutchinson had 107 catches for 1,171 yards (97.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.
- In 12 games a season ago, Jaylin Noel had 61 catches for 609 yards (50.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On the ground, Jirehl Brock scored three touchdowns and accumulated 445 yards (37.1 per game).
- Also, Brock had 21 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.
- In 12 games last year, O'Rien Vance totaled 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 55 tackles.
- On defense in 2022, Anthony Johnson Jr. had 58 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions in 12 games played.
- In 12 games a season ago, Will McDonald IV delivered 36 tackles, five TFL, and five sacks.
- On defense in 2022, Gerry Vaughn contributed 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 12 games.
