How to Watch the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Chase Field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago is 12th in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Cubs rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (741 total).
- The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.273).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hendricks (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Hendricks has collected 10 quality starts this year.
- Hendricks will try to continue an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Joe Mantiply
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Peter Lambert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.