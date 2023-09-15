The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals will send Aaron Nola and Zack Thompson, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 195 total home runs.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .439.

The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Philadelphia scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (714 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies' .329 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

Philadelphia's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Phillies have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.247).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 200 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 449 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 666 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 30th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 176 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Nola is trying to record his 14th quality start of the year.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in a game 25 times this year heading into this game.

In three of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Thompson (5-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Thompson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Ranger Suárez Steven Okert 9/11/2023 Braves L 10-8 Home Taijuan Walker Charlie Morton 9/11/2023 Braves W 7-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Kyle Wright 9/12/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Zack Wheeler Max Fried 9/13/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Aaron Nola Zack Thompson 9/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Ranger Suárez Miles Mikolas 9/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Taijuan Walker Dakota Hudson 9/18/2023 Braves - Away Zack Wheeler Kyle Wright 9/19/2023 Braves - Away Cristopher Sanchez Max Fried 9/20/2023 Braves - Away Aaron Nola Spencer Strider

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley

