The Maryland Terrapins are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 15, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Maryland vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Maryland vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+14.5) Over (46.5) Maryland 35, Virginia 27

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The Terrapins have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Terrapins have no wins against the spread this year.

Maryland is winless against the spread when it is 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Terrapins have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, six fewer than the average total in this season's Maryland contests.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or greater this year.

In Cavaliers two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for Virginia this year is one point higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terrapins vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 38 13 38 13 -- -- Virginia 24 42.5 35 36 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.