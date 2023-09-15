When the Chicago Cubs (78-69) and Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) face off in the series opener at Chase Field on Friday, September 15, Justin Steele will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.25 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 47, or 58%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 31-16 (66%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 21 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +900 - 2nd

