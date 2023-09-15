How to Watch the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Justin Steele will start for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Chase Field against Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 175 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago ranks 12th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (737 total).
- The Cubs are seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.273).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 28th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Steele is seeking his sixth quality start in a row.
- Steele is seeking his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Joe Mantiply
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Johan Oviedo
