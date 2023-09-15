Justin Steele will start for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Chase Field against Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 175 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks 12th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (737 total).

The Cubs are seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 28th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Steele is seeking his sixth quality start in a row.

Steele is seeking his 16th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.