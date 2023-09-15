Friday's game at Chase Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-69) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (16-3) for the Cubs and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 47, or 58%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 31-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 737 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Cubs Schedule