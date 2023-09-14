Jose Urena will attempt to shut down Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 157 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .388 this season.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 601 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Urena (0-5) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

Urena has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Urena has made one start of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/12/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins - Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger -

