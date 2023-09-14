White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (76-70) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (4-7) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-5).
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 4-10 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (601 total runs).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|@ Tigers
|L 3-1
|José Ureña vs Tarik Skubal
|September 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 12
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 12
|Royals
|L 11-10
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|-
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Pablo Lopez
|September 16
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs TBA
