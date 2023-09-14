The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Vikings

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Vikings Insights (2022)

The Vikings racked up 24.9 points per game last year, 4.7 more than the Eagles surrendered (20.2).

The Vikings collected 361.5 yards per game last year, 60 more yards than the 301.5 the Eagles gave up per outing.

Minnesota rushed for 97.7 yards per game last year, 23.9 fewer than the 121.6 Philadelphia allowed per contest.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last season, three fewer times than the Eagles forced turnovers (26).

Vikings Away Performance (2022)

On the road a season ago, the Vikings scored 22.6 points per game and conceded 25. That's less than they scored (24.9) and allowed (25.1) overall.

The Vikings accumulated 358.5 yards per game away from home (three less than their overall average), and conceded 383.6 in away games (5.1 less than overall).

Minnesota's average yards passing in away games (272.4) was higher than its overall average (263.8). And its average yards allowed in road games (249.4) was lower than overall (265.6).

The Vikings' average yards rushing in away games (86.1) were lower than their overall average (97.7). But their average yards conceded on the road (134.3) were higher than overall (123.1).

On the road last year, the Vikings converted 38.5% of third downs and allowed 42.7% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (41.2%), and more than they allowed (38.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia - Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS

