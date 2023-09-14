Which side has the edge under center when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) play Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, continue reading.

Vikings vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Kirk Cousins vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2022 Stats Jalen Hurts 17 Games Played 15 65.9% Completion % 66.5% 4,547 (267.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,701 (246.7) 29 Touchdowns 22 14 Interceptions 6 97 (5.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 760 (50.7) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 13

Eagles Defensive Stats

Last season, the Eagles were getting it done on defense, with 20.2 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it came to stopping the pass, Philadelphia ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranked 11th in passing TDs allowed (22).

Against the run, the Eagles gave up 2,068 rushing yards last season, ranking 16th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they ranked 17th in the NFL with 15.

Defensively, Philadelphia ranked 14th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (38.6%) and 12th in red-zone percentage allowed (52.7%).

Vikings Defensive Stats

Last year, the Vikings ranked 28th in the league with 25.1 points allowed per contest, and they ranked 31st in total yards allowed with 388.7 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Minnesota ranked 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 265.6, and it ranked 14th in passing TDs allowed (23).

Against the run, the Vikings ranked 20th in the NFL with 2,093 rushing yards allowed (123.1 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Minnesota ranked 21st in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 57.1%. It was 21st in third-down percentage allowed at 38.1%.

