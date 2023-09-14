Will Justin Jefferson Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2?
When Justin Jefferson takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Jefferson averaged 106.4 yards on 7.5 receptions per game last season with eight touchdowns.
- Jefferson had a touchdown catch in seven games last year out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.
- He had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Justin Jefferson Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|11
|9
|184
|2
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|12
|6
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|6
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|13
|10
|147
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|13
|12
|154
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|8
|6
|107
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|8
|6
|98
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|13
|7
|115
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|16
|10
|193
|1
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|33
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|11
|9
|139
|1
|Week 13
|Jets
|11
|7
|45
|1
|Week 14
|@Lions
|15
|11
|223
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|16
|12
|123
|1
|Week 16
|Giants
|16
|12
|133
|1
|Week 17
|@Packers
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|9
|7
|47
|0
Rep Justin Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.