When Alexander Mattison suits up for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 2 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Mattison racked up 283 yards rushing (16.6 per game) and scored five TDs in the running game.

He rushed for at least one touchdown four times last year, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

In one of 17 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Alexander Mattison Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 8 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2 8 0 3 6 0 Week 3 Lions 7 28 1 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 0 1 15 1 Week 5 Bears 9 19 0 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 5 40 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 2 1 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 3 11 0 1 8 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2 0 0 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Jets 3 14 1 2 4 0 Week 14 @Lions 2 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Giants 4 17 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 8 38 0 1 7 0 Week 18 @Bears 10 54 2 1 6 0 Wild Card Giants 0 0 0 1 2 0

Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.