Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Mike Clevinger, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 157 total home runs.

Chicago is 25th in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (600 total).

The White Sox are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.

The White Sox strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.422).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Clevinger (7-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Clevinger is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Clevinger heads into the matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/12/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Joe Ryan 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon

