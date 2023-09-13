Wednesday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (56-89) and the Kansas City Royals (45-101) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (7-7) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will take the ball for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 22 (55%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 600 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

