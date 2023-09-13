The injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 1 with the Connecticut Sun (27-13) currently has three players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 13 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Lynx fell in their most recent game 87-72 against the Fever on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Questionable Knee 2 1.5 0.2 Tiffany Hayes Questionable Knee 12.1 3 2.6 DiJonai Carrington Questionable Foot 8.3 2.9 1.3

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's top scorer (21.5 points per game, fourth in WNBA) and rebounder (8.5, seventh in WNBA), and produces 2.5 assists.

Kayla McBride gets the Lynx 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. She also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Diamond Miller gets the Lynx 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 159.5

