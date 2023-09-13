On Wednesday, September 13 at 3:10 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (78-68) visit the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field. Jameson Taillon will get the nod for the Cubs, while Ty Blach will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Cubs are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+145). The game's total is set at 11.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Cubs and Rockies game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 80 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cubs have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 47, or 36.7%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 25 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +350 - 2nd

