Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Jameson Taillon, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 175 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .418.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (734 total).

The Cubs are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Taillon has collected six quality starts this year.

Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 26 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller

