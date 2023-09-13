The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Coors Field.

The Rockies are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-185). The matchup's total is set at 12 runs.

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 12 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past seven games has been 9.6, a streak during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under each time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 47-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In the 146 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-70-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 37-34 35-31 43-37 52-47 26-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.