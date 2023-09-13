Cubs vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-68) versus the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on September 13.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58 ERA).
Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 47, or 58.8%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 11 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 7-4 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 734 total runs this season.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Kyle Hendricks vs Joe Mantiply
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|W 5-4
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|L 6-4
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs TBA
|September 20
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
