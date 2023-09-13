Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-68) versus the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on September 13.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58 ERA).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 47, or 58.8%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 11 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 7-4 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 734 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

