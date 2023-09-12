Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Cease Stats
- Dylan Cease (6-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 30th start of the season.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 29 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|5.1
|8
|5
|4
|7
|2
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|3
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 25
|4.1
|9
|9
|8
|6
|5
|at Rockies
|Aug. 20
|4.2
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 136 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 46 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .269/.332/.368 slash line so far this year.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 156 hits with 27 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 41 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.312/.494 on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
