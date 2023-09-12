Oddsmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (6-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 30th start of the season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Sep. 5 5.1 8 5 4 7 2 at Orioles Aug. 30 6.0 6 5 5 7 3 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 4.1 9 9 8 6 5 at Rockies Aug. 20 4.2 8 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 7.0 5 2 2 7 2

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 136 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 46 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .269/.332/.368 slash line so far this year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Royals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 156 hits with 27 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.312/.494 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 2 at Blue Jays Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

