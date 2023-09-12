On Tuesday, September 12, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (55-88) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-135). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a record of 15-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 30.1%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 34-79 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

