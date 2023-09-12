Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (55-88) and the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 4:40 PM ET on September 12.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (6-7) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 15 of its 25 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 584 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule