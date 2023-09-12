On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 22 games this year (20.4%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35 of 108 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Other White Sox Players vs the Royals

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .239 AVG .237 .274 OBP .286 .305 SLG .282 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 59/16 3 SB 10

