On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.
  • Anderson has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In 22 games this year (20.4%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 35 of 108 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Other White Sox Players vs the Royals

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 58
.239 AVG .237
.274 OBP .286
.305 SLG .282
10 XBH 10
1 HR 0
12 RBI 12
51/8 K/BB 59/16
3 SB 10

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7).
