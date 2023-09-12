Tim Anderson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 22 games this year (20.4%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35 of 108 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.239
|AVG
|.237
|.274
|OBP
|.286
|.305
|SLG
|.282
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|59/16
|3
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7).
