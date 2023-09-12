Korey Lee vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 4:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is batting .118 with a home run and four walks.
- Lee has had a base hit in three of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.063
|AVG
|.167
|.167
|OBP
|.250
|.063
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
