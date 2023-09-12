After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 4:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is batting .118 with a home run and four walks.

Lee has had a base hit in three of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .063 AVG .167 .167 OBP .250 .063 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings