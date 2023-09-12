The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .206 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (44 of 98), with multiple hits seven times (7.1%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (9.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this season (20 of 98), with two or more RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 98 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Royals

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .179 AVG .228 .258 OBP .286 .265 SLG .412 4 XBH 13 3 HR 6 14 RBI 18 28/13 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings