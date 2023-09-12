The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .206 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (44 of 98), with multiple hits seven times (7.1%).
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (9.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Sheets has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this season (20 of 98), with two or more RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 20 of 98 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 51
.179 AVG .228
.258 OBP .286
.265 SLG .412
4 XBH 13
3 HR 6
14 RBI 18
28/13 K/BB 25/10
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
