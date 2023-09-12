Gavin Sheets vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .206 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 44.9% of his games this season (44 of 98), with multiple hits seven times (7.1%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (9.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this season (20 of 98), with two or more RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 98 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.179
|AVG
|.228
|.258
|OBP
|.286
|.265
|SLG
|.412
|4
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|18
|28/13
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
