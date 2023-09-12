On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has homered in 5.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 96), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (22 of 96), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Royals

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .260 AVG .243 .321 OBP .303 .342 SLG .362 8 XBH 14 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 30/13 5 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings