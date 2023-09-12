The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 72 of 102 games this year (70.6%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (23.5%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Jimenez has had an RBI in 40 games this season (39.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (38 of 102), with two or more runs three times (2.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Royals

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .292 AVG .245 .336 OBP .296 .441 SLG .429 16 XBH 18 7 HR 8 30 RBI 26 41/14 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings