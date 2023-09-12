Eloy Jiménez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 72 of 102 games this year (70.6%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (23.5%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 40 games this season (39.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (38 of 102), with two or more runs three times (2.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.292
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.441
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|26
|41/14
|K/BB
|43/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (8-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.