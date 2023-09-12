The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .251 with 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 79 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 42.0% of his games this season (55 of 131), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .277 AVG .226 .343 OBP .325 .462 SLG .383 24 XBH 20 11 HR 9 41 RBI 32 64/25 K/BB 75/35 1 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings