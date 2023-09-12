The Colorado Rockies (51-92) carry a five-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (78-67), at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (3-3) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-7).

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, a 1.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.202 in 26 games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Assad has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-7) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.36 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.36, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .321 batting average against him.

Flexen has one quality start under his belt this year.

Flexen has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this outing.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chris Flexen vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1245 total hits and seventh in MLB action with 730 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and are 14th in all of MLB with 174 home runs.

Flexen has thrown 2 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits while striking out one against the Cubs this season.

