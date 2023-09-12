Javier Assad takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 174 total home runs.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (730 total).

The Cubs are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Assad is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Assad is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had 11 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad -

