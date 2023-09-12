How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Javier Assad takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 174 total home runs.
- Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (730 total).
- The Cubs are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.266).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Assad is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.
- Assad is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had 11 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ryne Nelson
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Joe Mantiply
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
