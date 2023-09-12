On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

In 88 of 132 games this year (66.7%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .261 AVG .257 .323 OBP .308 .441 SLG .428 21 XBH 26 11 HR 8 34 RBI 38 43/15 K/BB 64/16 0 SB 0

