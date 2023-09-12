Andrew Vaughn vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 88 of 132 games this year (66.7%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.261
|AVG
|.257
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.441
|SLG
|.428
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|38
|43/15
|K/BB
|64/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.