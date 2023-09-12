On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.700) this season.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 96 of 129 games this year (74.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 129), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (5.4%).

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (40.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 68 .286 AVG .255 .354 OBP .314 .396 SLG .345 19 XBH 19 3 HR 2 16 RBI 27 43/24 K/BB 38/22 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings