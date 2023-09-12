Andrew Benintendi vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.700) this season.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 96 of 129 games this year (74.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 129), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (5.4%).
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (40.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|68
|.286
|AVG
|.255
|.354
|OBP
|.314
|.396
|SLG
|.345
|19
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|27
|43/24
|K/BB
|38/22
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.