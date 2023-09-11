Yan Gomes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .269 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

In 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%) Gomes has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (36 of 100), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .281 AVG .256 .322 OBP .299 .425 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 34/10 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings