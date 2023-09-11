White Sox vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 11
The Kansas City Royals (44-100) hope to end their four-game losing run against the Chicago White Sox (55-88), at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox and Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals.
White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (6-7) for his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.04, a 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.484 in 29 games this season.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 29 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Dylan Cease vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 27th in MLB with 581 runs scored this season. They have a .242 batting average this campaign with 143 home runs (25th in the league).
- The Royals have gone 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer
- The Royals will send Singer (8-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
- Singer has nine quality starts this season.
- Singer will try to collect his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Brady Singer vs. White Sox
- The opposing White Sox offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.389) and ranks 20th in home runs hit (156) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 1168 total hits and 26th in MLB action scoring 584 runs.
- In 11 innings over two appearances against the White Sox this season, Singer has a 5.73 ERA and a 1.545 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .311.
