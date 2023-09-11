Luis Robert will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (55-88) on Monday, September 11, when they clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 30.1%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 33 of 109 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

