Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who gets the start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .389 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The White Sox are 22nd in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (584 total).

The White Sox's .294 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

The White Sox average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.421).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (6-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 5.04 ERA in 153 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Cease has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger - 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray

