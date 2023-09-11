Iowa High School Football Live Streams in Wapello County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wapello County, Iowa? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wapello County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Davis County High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 11
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sigourney Keota High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
