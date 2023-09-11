Patrick Wisdom vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Monday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies and Kyle Freeland, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 6 against the Giants) he went 0-for-1.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .198.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (36 of 84), with more than one hit 10 times (11.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 84), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has an RBI in 22 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.173
|AVG
|.220
|.287
|OBP
|.285
|.509
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|19
|43/17
|K/BB
|59/11
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 210 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 5.09 ERA ranks 45th, 1.473 WHIP ranks 48th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
