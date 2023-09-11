Nico Hoerner vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
On Monday, Nico Hoerner (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (99 of 134), with more than one hit 45 times (33.6%).
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (6.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 38 games this year (28.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|62
|.296
|AVG
|.264
|.361
|OBP
|.318
|.411
|SLG
|.368
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|38/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|20
|SB
|16
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (210 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (6-14) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.09 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6).
